Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile, a lingering front is lifting north ahead of our next weather disturbance moving toward North Alabama resulting in some drier air pushing north and allowing our region to be overspread with deep tropical moisture as southerly winds transport the moisture north. This will provide another opportunity for numerous showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon although we could see a few showers developing during the morning but the rain will be more widespread through the afternoon. In fact, there could be a few strong storms which may produce some gusty winds through the early evening. The moist west/southwest winds will continue tonight but rain chances will diminish through the evening across the region. The best chance for rain during the overnight/early morning hours will be mainly concentrated in areas to the north and this activity may continue through the morning tomorrow.