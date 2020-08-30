Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of Northeast Alabama as well as in areas to the north and west with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less in some areas. The fog was most prevalent atop the ridges and mountain areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog will last until after sunrise when it should begin to lift.
Meanwhile, a lingering front is lifting north ahead of our next weather disturbance moving toward North Alabama resulting in some drier air pushing north and allowing our region to be overspread with deep tropical moisture as southerly winds transport the moisture north. This will provide another opportunity for numerous showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon although we could see a few showers developing during the morning but the rain will be more widespread through the afternoon. In fact, there could be a few strong storms which may produce some gusty winds through the early evening. The moist west/southwest winds will continue tonight but rain chances will diminish through the evening across the region. The best chance for rain during the overnight/early morning hours will be mainly concentrated in areas to the north and this activity may continue through the morning tomorrow.
Rain will remain likely through the afternoon and again there could be a few stronger storms. This could produce several clusters of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts but no widespread Severe Weather is expected. Again Monday night the focus for any widespread, organized strong storms will lift to the north along the stalled front.
There will finally be some drier air moving into the area beginning late Tuesday while will lower the moisture content in the air while an area of high pressure will build strength over the region limiting rain chances for the remainder of the week. We’ll then be watching another area of low pressure which could impact the weather by week’s end as will a westward moving tropical wave but rain chances are expected to be around the average you would expect for the beginning of September.
