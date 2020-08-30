Man shot and killed after overnight shooting in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff | August 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 1:09 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department were called on the scene to a person shot in the 1500 block of 20th place in Ensley Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m.

BPD said they located a person inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that two males were in an altercation over a female resulting in the victim being shot and killed.

Police said a person of interest is now in custody, but additional information is needed.

Birmingham Police Department asked that anyone with additional information to contact Birmingham Police Department at (205)-254-1764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (205)-254-7777.

This is still an ongoing investigation. More updates will be provided as they become available.

