Man shot and killed after overnight shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department were called on the scene to a person shot in the 1500 block of 20th place in Ensley Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m.
BPD said they located a person inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicated that two males were in an altercation over a female resulting in the victim being shot and killed.
Police said a person of interest is now in custody, but additional information is needed.
Birmingham Police Department asked that anyone with additional information to contact Birmingham Police Department at (205)-254-1764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (205)-254-7777.
This is still an ongoing investigation. More updates will be provided as they become available.
