Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Jefferson County
Flooded roadway in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, August 30, 2020. (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:31 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain and some thunderstorms moved through much of central Alabama Sunday afternoon causing some flooding in several areas including Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

In Hoover at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 150, flooding caused several issues for traffic with water covering the roadway and diverting traffic through nearby parking lots around the ponding water.

Flooding in Hoover, Ala. on August 30, 2020.
Flooding in Hoover, Ala. on August 30, 2020. (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)
Flooded parking lot and traffic diverting around the water in Hoover on August 30, 2020.
Flooded parking lot and traffic diverting around the water in Hoover on August 30, 2020. (Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC)

In Vestavia Hills on Highway 31 near I-65, a tree fell in the roadway, which was also covered in water from the heavy rains.

Tree on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on August 30, 2020.
Tree on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on August 30, 2020. (Source: Tealla Stewart)

