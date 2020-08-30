Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain and some thunderstorms moved through much of central Alabama Sunday afternoon causing some flooding in several areas including Hoover and Vestavia Hills.
In Hoover at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 150, flooding caused several issues for traffic with water covering the roadway and diverting traffic through nearby parking lots around the ponding water.
In Vestavia Hills on Highway 31 near I-65, a tree fell in the roadway, which was also covered in water from the heavy rains.
The FIRST ALERT WEATHER team is monitoring the storms as it looks like they will continue moving through other areas Sunday afternoon, so stay weather aware and we’ll keep you updated in the FIRST ALERT WEATHER app.
