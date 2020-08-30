Auburn football team impacted by COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn says practice will resume this week without 16 players after 9 of them tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
“We had a pretty challenging week last week,” said Coach Malzahn during the Zoom press conference.
The Tigers had five positive COVID-19 tests last Sunday and four more tests came back positive during the week.
The team practiced last Tuesday, but that was their last time on the practice field. Coach Malzahn said there were two position groups impacted most because of the COVID cases.
Coach Malzahn hopes the team will practice again this Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.