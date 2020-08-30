Alabama man reunites with family after 112 days at UAB Hospital due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Centre, Alabama man is reuniting with his family for the first time after spending more than 100 days battling COVID-19.
Terry White spent 112 days at UAB Hospital. He was COVID-19 positive for nine weeks and spent the rest of the time recovering.
“Everybody is really excited that he made it” wife Michelle White said. “I thought it was going to be a little short visit, a couple weeks maybe. I had no idea it was going to be 112 days before our family got to see each other again.”
White said Terry got sick with COVID-19 on April 30, 2020. He was taken to Gadsden Regional Hospital on May 3, where he was sent home after nine hours. Michelle took Terry to the hospital again on May 9, and he was admitted into the ICU. White said after Terry maxed out oxygen in one day, he was placed on a ventilator. White said next he was transferred to UAB Hopsital in Birmingham.
“I cant even tell you how many times the phone rang and they said ’if we don’t get consent right now, he’s not going to make it’,” White said.
White said Terry was placed on an ECMO machine, dialysis, and had two feeding tubes placed because of the damage due to the virus. White said her husband was in a comatose state for 46 days and she was not allowed to see him for the first 56 days.
“While he was sick and testing positive, it was just destroying him,” White said. ”He’s got liver damage, kidney damage, and slight lung damage. He’s lost about 80 pounds.”
White said Terry was perfectly healthy before. Now, he is being reunited with his six kids for the first time. Only one person was allowed to come to the hospital.
“We are going to go to bed tonight, and our family is all under the same roof, that’s huge,” White said.
White is urging other families to take safety precautions.
“If not for yourself and you think you’re safe, is the person next to you immune system safe? Obviously his was not,” White said.
White said it is still a long road to recovery for Terry. Michelle said they will be working with him for the next few weeks to rebuild his strength to walk again.
