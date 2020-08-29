3 suspects charged with Trafficking of Marijuana in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Titan on I-59 southbound near the I-20 interchange Friday, August 28 at approximately 1:30 p.m.
During the traffic stop, deputies say they detected an overwhelming odor of marijuana and located 11 pounds of marijuana stored in vacuum sealed bags.
Deputies contacted detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit who recognized one of the suspects for a marijuana trafficking investigation.
Search warrants were issued for the suspects address in the 500 block of Elm Street in Birmingham.
At the time of the search warrant, an additional 18.95 grams of marijuana, 16.01 grams of Mushrooms, Ecstasy, Xanax, and over $3400 in currency were located.
Miguel Recardo Samuels Jr., 26, Courtney Lardreko Mason, 34, and Anthony Larvell Maddox, 39, were all charged with Trafficking of Marijuana and were taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
