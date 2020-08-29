Sideline Game of the Week: Oxford holds on to beat Pleasant Grove 29-28

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Yellow Jackets held on to beat Pleasant Grove 29-28 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
Oxford jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Trey Higgins hit Britt Warren for a 24-yard catch and run for the touchdown.
Pleasant Grove responded when it’s duo quarterback Zyquez Perryman and wide receiver Christian Lewis accounted for three touchdowns through the air.
Oxford led 29-20 in the 4th quarter, but Pleasant Grove came within one point after Demarcus Lacey scored on the ground to make it a 29-28 game. Oxford took a knee in the endzone to win it 29-28, the Yellow Jackets first win of the season.
Oxford improves to 1-1 while Pleasant Grove falls to 0-1 on the season.
