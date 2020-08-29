SCHP: Suspect caused crash before allegedly gunning down father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol provided details of a car crash that happened before a father and stepdaughter were shot and killed in Georgetown County.
The news of the shooting deaths has rocked the small-town community near Andrews.
Authorities said Nick Wall, 45, and Laura Anderson, 21, were shot on Monday near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street after a crash.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on Thursday about the wreck. He said that both Wall and the suspect, identified as Tysheem Walters III, were driving south on Highway 521, when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle. Lee confirmed that Walters was at fault in the crash.
Authorities said there was an altercation after the crash and Walters opened fire. Warrants show he shot Wall at least twice in the upper torso and shot Anderson once in the head. A third victim was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, according to warrants. That victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said Walters ran from the scene but was captured a short time later. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Memorial services have been set for Wall and Anderson.
Anderson’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. The family will receive friends following the service.
Per Wall’s wishes, his services will be private.
Memorials can be made to Hugs for Horses or Gourdines Chapel.
