Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms will rotate through the region today with the greater coverage shifting to the north and east. Some dry air will begin moving into the state later this morning and into the afternoon limiting rainfall totals so no Severe Weather is expected. Laura will finally leave us by tomorrow and a ridge of high pressure will build in its wake leaving limited moisture in the area.
The main branch of The Jet Stream will remain well north where more abundant moisture remains so rain chances for the remainder of the weekend will be more limited. A return flow of moisture from the southwest will again begin increasing moisture by Monday which will effectively increase rain fall across the area.
Showers will become more scattered in nature as high pressure again builds into the region Tuesday but there will still be a few showers or thunderstorms. From Wednesday through Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will become more established across The Western Gulf significantly lowering rain chances going into the second half of next week.
