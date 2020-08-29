Retired Birmingham judge reflects on 1963 March On Washington

In terms of getting through a year that may seem to some as grueling and emotional as 1963, Brown says Black people have been strong enough to survive slavery, Jim Crow and other forms of discrimination, while remaining “a loving, caring people” who care about this country. Yet, Brown warns it is important to protect the movement from infiltrators as well as the undisciplined who might resort to violence. “If my ancestors could come through what they came through, I can get through ’63. And if we all together got through ’63 and what they experienced, then these young people and some few seniors can get by 2020. But we’ve got to do it legally, we’ve got to do it peaceably and we’ve got to do it with love in our hearts for one another.”