Retired Birmingham judge reflects on 1963 March On Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “It was a bad year” Houston Brown says of 1963. That is part of the reason he also refers to that summer’s March On Washington For Jobs and Equality as “a seminal moment in my life”.
While 2020 seems to have the nation near its limits of conflict especially where race, policing, social justice and other issues are concerned, Brown offered a reminder of how brutal a year 1963 was.
By the time of the march, Brown points out, Birmingham authorities had used dogs and fire houses in an attempt to control the Children’s Crusade; Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had written his inconic “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” calling out white ministers reluctant to become involved in the movement; then-governor George Wallace had confronted black students seeking to register at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa; and civil rights activist Medgar Evers was assassinated outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. “Then in August”, Brown says “comes this beautiful demonstration of America in support of advancing civil rights for African Americans.”
Brown who still has the program from the march that lists not only the day’s speakers but the movement’s list of demands says he was invited to go to Washington to serve as a marshall. “Most of us were not needed” he says because the behavior of the roughly 250,000 people of all colors, religions, geography and walks of life was so orderly that he was released from his duties allowing him to be near the stage to hear the day’s speakers.
After Dr. King finished his speech, Brown says “I turned around to look at the crowd and honestly, I would assume 60 to 70 percent of them had tears in their eyes. It was amazing”. The size and peaceful nature of the gathering in the midst of such a dangerous period was inspiring, according to Brown and “spoke loudly to the undergirding goodness that was prevalent in this country at that time.”
But when Brown returned to Birmingham before enrolling at Talladega College, the crises continued; the bombings of the home of his neighbor, Civil Rights Attorney Arthur Shores as well as the 16th Street Baptist Church, killing four little girls, three of whom he knew well, followed by the November assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Since the ’63 march, racial progress has been frustratingly slow according to Brown, who would go on to become a lawyer and eventually serve as the presiding state court judge in Jefferson County. In fact, Brown says the only gathering to match what he witnessed on that August day in 1963, was the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama, which drew more than one million people to the national mall with no reported arrests. Yet, having seen the nation’s first Black president take the oath of office, Brown says “It seems as though we take two steps forward and one step backward.”
In terms of getting through a year that may seem to some as grueling and emotional as 1963, Brown says Black people have been strong enough to survive slavery, Jim Crow and other forms of discrimination, while remaining “a loving, caring people” who care about this country. Yet, Brown warns it is important to protect the movement from infiltrators as well as the undisciplined who might resort to violence. “If my ancestors could come through what they came through, I can get through ’63. And if we all together got through ’63 and what they experienced, then these young people and some few seniors can get by 2020. But we’ve got to do it legally, we’ve got to do it peaceably and we’ve got to do it with love in our hearts for one another.”
