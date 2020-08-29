Pres. Trump tours Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana and Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - President Donald Trump made a trip to SWLA today to see and assess the damage that Hurricane Laura brought to the area.
The President arrived in Lake Charles Saturday, Aug. 29 around noon.
This is President Trumps fourth trip to SWLA, and it’s the Presidents second, after a hurricane.
The President approved a major disaster declaration Friday in the aftermath of Laura.
The President touched down at Chennault where he greeted Gov. Edwards and the states federal delegates.
One of the Presidents first stops was a Lake Charles fire station, where he asked, “What’s the percentage of people that have insurance on their homes?”
According to Gov. Edwards it’s about 50 percent.
At one point, Mayor Nic Hunter told the President that 100 percent of the city does not have power.
President Trump also talked about FEMA assistance and praised FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor.
“I haven’t had one complaint, with all of the storms we’ve had in Texas and here. I haven’t had one complaint, so you’re doing a hell of a job, Pete, thank you.”
The President also says he has faith in the states recovery, and he will fund it.
“Well you’ll all get it going, one thing I know about this state, they rebuild it fast. There’s no problem, and we’ll supply what we have to supply, and you know what a lot of that is. A thing called green, right, and we’ll take care of you.”
The President ended his stay in Lake Charles by thanking the Louisiana National Guard, and now he is off to Orange, Texas.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.