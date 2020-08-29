NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Winston, Morgan and Cullman counties Friday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in north Central Alabama Friday evening.
An EF-1 hit Cullman and and EF-0 hit Eva in Morgan County. The NWS also identified 2 tornado tracks in Winston County. They were both rated an EF-1.
No major injuries were reported.
A viewer shared great video of a rotating wall cloud associated with the tornado warned storm earlier on the Winston/Cullman line. (Source: Jlgaither12)
