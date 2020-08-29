New Hope Baptist Church holds drive-by parade for scholarship recipients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Hope Baptist Church announced they will hold a drive-by parade for scholarship recipients Sunday, August 30 at 12:30 p.m.
The church says they will provide almost $15,000 in scholarships to over 40 applicants entering college or already in college.
In the midst of COVID-19, New Hope Baptist Church has become a helping hand for their local community.
The church has paid rent, utility bills, held drive-by parades to elderly people who were restricted to their home, and much more for the community.
Reverend and leader of New Hope Baptist Church Dr. Gregory L. Clarke wants to send a message that “We Don’t Just Do Church, We Do Ministry.”
New Hope Baptist Church is closed, but their services are offered virtually Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. on their Facebook Livestream and YouTube.
