Lincoln woman, 20, killed in Auburn crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash Friday night in Auburn claimed the life of a woman from Lincoln.
The Lee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Brantley Rayanna Powell. She was 20.
The two-vehicle head on collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
Auburn Police, Auburn Fire and Rescue and EAMC EMS responded to the scene. Powell had been ejected from her car.
Her passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Auburn, was taken to East Alabama Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 42-year-old man from Auburn. He was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries. His condition is also unknown.
Authorities said it appears Powell was traveling east on Shug Jordan Pkwy when a westbound pickup driven by the 42-year-old crossed into her lane of traffic and struck her head on.
The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Auburn Police detectives at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334- 246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
