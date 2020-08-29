Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators need your help solving the case of a Dora man killed while cooking in his kitchen.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Brandon Monroe Thomas was shot around midnight on August 26, 2020, on Snowville Brent Road in the Dora area.
After being shot, Thomas was able to wake up his parents and tell them what happened.
He later died at a nearby hospital.
Detectives believe the gunshots came from outside of the home.
Frank Barefield, with Crime Stoppers, says investigators believe the shooter had a connection to the victim.
“They feel like it’s someone who had a problem with Brandon or some conflict and targeted him,” said Barefield. “That’s why we are reaching out to the public to get more information on who Brandon hung out with and might have had a conflict with.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.
You can always remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for creditable information.
