Families and St. Bernard leaders hold ceremony at Shell Beach for Katrina 15 year anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Government held its annual commemoration of Hurricane Katrina on the 15th anniversary of the destructive storm’s landfall on southeast Louisiana.
The annual wreath laying at the Katrina monument at Shell Beach immediately followed a prayer service at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chalmette.
“Upon taking office as Parish President, I vowed we would conduct an annual commemoration to honor and preserve the memories of our friends and neighbors who died in Hurricane Katrina in 2005,” said Parish President Guy McInnis.
“Though COVID-19 and the recent tropical disturbances in the gulf have led to some changes in our plans, we will still hold a limited number of events.”
Patricia Noote’s late husband William Noote is one of the 164 names etched on the Karina Memorial.
“He was a hard working man. He cared for everybody. He provided for everybody,” said Noote.
“He lived down here. Right down here is where he used to fish everyday after he retired. He used to fish down here all the time.”
After avoiding the bulk of the impacts from not one but two named storms, Lt. Governor Billy Nungessar says the trauma experienced during Katrina is what many people are now feeling to the west from Hurricane Laura.
“Riding the last to days with the Governor over all of Louisiana and the west that was affected and speaking to the Lake Charles Mayor at 5 this morning, them never going through anything like this and me saying ’it’s going to be OK’ and ’we’re going to get you a generator, we’re going to get you help’; it’s tough,” said Nungessar.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.