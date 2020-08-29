Cullman rolls to shutout win over rival Jasper

CULLMAN , Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman defeated Jasper 21-0 Saturday afternoon in Cullman. The two 6A programs met Saturday after severe weather postponed their game on Friday.
Cullman led 14-0 at the half, and added seven more in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Hughey. Cullman beat Jasper 21-0 for it’s second shutout of the season (Cullman defeated Grissom in it’s season opener 23-0).
“This is the first time in 30+ years Cullman has started the season off with two shutout wins,” said former Cullman Head Coach Mark Britton.
The Bearcats improve to 2-0 on the season as Jasper falls to 1-1.
“This has been a great rivalry and they got us by a few last year. We’ve got a veteran group and that showed today,” said Cullman Head Coach Oscar Glasscock.
