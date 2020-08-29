Amber Alert: Atlanta-area 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint while on a walk with mother

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An Amber Alert has been activated for a DeKalb County toddler who was kidnapped from his stroller while on a walk with his mother.
The FBI and the Chamblee Police Department are searching for Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera who was kidnapped at approximately 12:30 p.m. just a few houses away from his residence.
Mateo was in his stroller on a walk with his mom when a Hispanic male got out of a maroon 2016 Acura MDX with Ga. tag RTJ0253 with a gun and kidnapped him.
The mom got into a physical fight with the unknown suspect and tore a piece of his plaid shorts and took one of his shoes, according to the GBI.
The suspect was described as being in his late 20s, slim and approximately 5′5″.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the FBI at 404-293-5169.
