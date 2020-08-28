20-year-old Northport woman killed in crash early Friday morning

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Kayla Elizabeth Jean Burnett. (Source: WLOX)
By WBRC Staff | August 28, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:52 PM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal wreck early Friday morning that killed a Northport woman.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Kayla Elizabeth Jean Burnett. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:10 a.m. on Hargrove Road East.

Authorities said Burnett was killed when the 2002 GMC Sierra she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Burnett was not wearing her seatbelt, according to authorities.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, speed is believed to be a factor.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

