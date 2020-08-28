Wallace Wilder celebration of life vigil to happen Friday night

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, August 28th, 2020 marks one-year since Wallace Wilder was shot and killed in his home by law enforcement officers in Pickens County.
According to Wilder’s niece Renota Harris , the case was presented to a grand jury earlier this week and they chose not to indict the Pickens County sheriff deputies on manslaughter charges, for Wilder’s death.
Harris said they received new information that shows her mentally ill uncle had a knife and asked deputies to leave after they broke his door in to check on a noise disturbance call.
Harris said after Wilder was tased a few times, he got back up and that’s when he was shot.
Now the Wilder family is having a celebration of life vigil in his honor from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Gordo amphitheater.
“The purpose of this vigil is to kind of deflect away from how he was killed and focus on his life as a human being. You know the people with the racist comments and the insensitivity, you know they get away from these are actual people with families and loved ones and they served purposes here on this earth and their lives were taken,” said Harris.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office said the grand jury secrecy act prevents their office from commenting on the Wilder case. However, a spokesperson said prosecutors have discussed the matter privately with the Wilder family and their attorney.
