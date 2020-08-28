UAB President Ray Watts updates the return of students to campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB President Ray Watts provided an update on the coronavirus at campus Friday.
Watts said so far, their infection rate is low - below 1%. If that holds, they can keep the school open all semester. But the UAB president knows it will take a team effort if that is going to happen.
UAB tested all students who returned to class this fall. Faculty and staff were also checked. The ongoing Sentinel program tests at random. So far, there have been no spikes in COVID-19 cases on campus.
“So far, the UAB community is very safe and has been very low in infection rates. We want to keep it that way and do all we can for our community,” Watts said.
Watts is advocating downloading the Guidesafe app to notify you of possible exposure to anyone who has tested positive. 40,000 have downloaded the app across Alabama. Students are expected to follow the safety rules of wearing masks and social distancing, or else.
“If they are repeatedly non-compliant, then they will not be able to participate in the fall semester,” Watts said.
Businesses around campus are asked to sign and display the UAB United pledge to enforce the safety rules. Face coverings and social distancing will be expected at Legion Field for the Blazers’ first game of the season.
“Anyone without a mask will not be able to come to our events and anyone who violates these safety measures may be asked to leave,” Watts said.
Watts said financially, they are doing well with a balanced budget. CARES money has helped and the state budget for the year has helped, but he says next year could be a very different story.
