Tuscaloosa Police looking for the man who kicked a door in during a home burglary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are looking for the man they said broke into a home by kicking in the front door.
TPD Criminal Investigations Division officers said the man is Thomas Dewayne Long, 44, of Tuscaloosa.
Officers obtained a warrant Friday to charge Long with burglary for breaking into a home on Arcadia Drive on Sunday, August 23.
Anyone with information about Long’s whereabouts can contact us at 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867). The investigation is ongoing and further warrants could be obtained.
