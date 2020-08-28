Tuscaloosa Police looking for the man who kicked a door in during a home burglary

Man accused in Tuscaloosa burglary SOURCE: Tuscaloosa Police Dept.
By WBRC Staff | August 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:31 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are looking for the man they said broke into a home by kicking in the front door.

TPD Criminal Investigations Division officers said the man is Thomas Dewayne Long, 44, of Tuscaloosa.

Officers obtained a warrant Friday to charge Long with burglary for breaking into a home on Arcadia Drive on Sunday, August 23.

Thomas Dewayne Long
Thomas Dewayne Long (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about Long’s whereabouts can contact us at 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867). The investigation is ongoing and further warrants could be obtained.

