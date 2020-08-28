Remnants of Hurricane Laura bring tornado warnings, some damage to Winston, Cullman Counties

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tornadoes threatened parts of Winston and Cullman Counties Friday afternoon.
Storms caused some damage to structures and trees were knocked down in some areas.
A Winston County EMA spokesperson confirmed structure damage on County Road 63 in Moreland. You could see roofs and fencing damaged in several yards, and tree limbs were scattered along the road.
There were no injuries reported so far.
WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist said based on data he believes a tornado touched down in Moreland.
The NWS in Huntsville posted this Friday before 6:00 p.m.: Sardis Fire in Cullman County reporting damage to a barn on CR 1069. Trees down on CR 39 Winston County.
A viewer shared great video of a rotating wall cloud associated with the tornado warned storm earlier on the Winston/Cullman line. (Source: Jlgaither12)
