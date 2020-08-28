Red Cross manning shelters differently during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tammie Creech, an Alabama Red Cross worker, is volunteering at a school building turned overflow shelter.
“This is where we have our main screening area set up in here, where it’s echoing, this is where our screeners are,” Creech showed us from her phone.
Everyone is checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the door.
“We have our staff here, of course, we have hand sanitizer everywhere,” Creech said.
The main area is spacious and allows people to be far apart.
“We have our dormitory area where they actually would sleep,” Creech pointed.
There are separate sleeping areas if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms.
“That is directly in the back corner right there,” Creech showed.
There are even separate bathrooms for people with symptoms.
Snacks and food is all grab-and-go, as well.
The shelters will remain open as survivors assess their living situations.
“We are going to be here until the needs are met,” vowed Creech.
