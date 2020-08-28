Prattville day care employee charged with child abuse, facility cited with dozens of deficiencies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has charged Shimon Epkins with three counts of child abuse.
Allegations of abuse were reported to PPD by the Prattville Learning Academy where Epkins worked when the alleged abuse occurred.
According to Prattville police, the day care’s video surveillance showed Epkins harshly treating three children under the age of 5. The actions reportedly included pushing, kicking, slapping and hitting.
Investigators are not aware of any lasting or permanent injuries to the victims.
WSFA 12 News reached out to Prattville Learning Academy to determine whether Epkins was still affiliated with their day care, but the owner was not available for comment.
State records, however, indicate Epkins is the director of Prattville Learning Academy.
Subsequent records list dozens of deficiencies that date back to June, including non-compliant staffing ratios, lack of training and suitability information on file for employees and incomplete files on the children.
The documents also cited multiple safety requirements hadn’t been met, including infants bottles not being labeled, toilets that didn’t flush, toxic cleaning products and medication were not kept under lock and key, and meals did not comply with USDA guidelines.
One of the state’s reports from June listed 35 minimum standard deficiencies at Prattville Learning Academy. The state’s last deficiency report was filed a month prior to Epkins’ arrest.
WSFA 12 News has a request for more information on how this arrest and the deficiency reports could impact the day care’s license.
