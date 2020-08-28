Positive COVID-19 cases force cancellation of high school football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday means high school football, but at least three schools are not playing because of exposure to players testing positive for the coronavirus.
This came as a surprise for some teams and others had at least a little time to adapt. It was a tough decision to cancel two games and go into quarantine, but everyone said it’s in best interest of the players and students at all of the schools.
Jackson-Olin High School got word Thursday a player tested positive. The Birmingham City School Athletic Director said this forced the quarantining of all varsity players and coaches.
“There is disappointment, but in the district we have to side on the side of caution and do what is best for the student body here,” Henry Pope said.
Hueytown is another school that found it had to cancel games. Last week, Vincent High School got the test results Friday, which was game day.
“That was a hard day. This week, it has been kind of checking on our kids. Making sure they are healthy. Trying to take the focus off of football make sure we understand there is a bigger picture at play here,” Coach Lucas Weatherford, Vincent High School, said.
Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris urged all schools to follow safety guidelines of the high school athletic association. “Make sure they are following that guidance put out by that organization to make sure we can keep everyone safe and healthy,” Harris said.
While safety messages continue to be driven home, there is a big concern about student activity off of campus.
“Whose house do you go to? Who are you riding around with? Who are you going to see? That to me is where most of this stuff is happening,” Weatherford said.
All the schools said they hope this drives home the point that wearing masks and social distancing is important and not to be in big crowds.
Pope and Weatherford said their message to players - get ready for the next game.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.