Pinson woman arrested for drug trafficking

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County detectives have arrested a Pinson woman who was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin, according to a news release.
Authorities said Andrea Dawn Johnson, 30, was in possession of 820 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of heroin. During the arrest, Johnson was also found to be in possession of a firearm and over $2900.
Johnson was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail on 2 charges of drug trafficking and carrying a pistol without a license. Her bonds total $1,005,000.
