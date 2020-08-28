NEW VIDEO: Officers release new video evidence in Birmingham man’s violent death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police released new surveillance video Friday in the cold case of 28-year-old Justin Kyle Lett who was shot multiple times and killed in 2018.
Lett’s body was discovered in an alley off 11th Court North on Monday, May 14, 2018. Authorities said he had been shot several times.
Lett was last seen with friends at Marty’s PM on Southside at 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 13.
BPD’s Cold Case Unit released video that shows a white, newer model sedan leaving Marty’s PM around 2:50 a.m. Officers say Lett was last seen getting into the car on 10th Court South.
Officers say the driver was a white male.
If you know anything about this case or you know who is driving the car call BPD Homicide Detective Phillip Harris at 205-297-8459.
