Mother of man who died in police custody wants more answers about his death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who died after being taken into custody by Tuscaloosa Police spoke to WBRC just days before they’re set to lay him to rest.
It’s been nearly two weeks since Tuscaloosa police confronted Kendrell Watkins near the intersection of 15th Street and MLK Junior Avenue. Mable Parham feels angry and upset about the death of her son earlier this month.
Police released body camera footage of Watkins and officers on the morning of Saturday, August 15. Authorities found him after one of Watkins’ relatives called for help earlier in the night saying he was damaging property in her home.
The police department said in a statement that officers used a taser on Watkins and struggled with him after he refused to comply with their commands. Paramedics arrived and drove him to Northport DCH.
The statement went on to say he died an hour and a half after arriving at the hospital. Police claimed during that drive, Watkins was awake and told paramedics he smoked synthetic marijuana.
Parham doesn’t believe that and questions other things police have said.
“I haven’t got anything, no information, not even the cause of death. I don’t even the cause of death. I don’t even know why he died, because when I reached the hospital that night, the doctor told me that he was dead on arrival, that I could not see him, that he was already gone,” said Parham.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the case and is still compiling reports and evidence, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy.
A graveside service for Kendrell Watkins is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Highland Cemetery.
