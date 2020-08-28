Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Barrett Jones

On this week’s episode, Mike sits down to talk with for Alabama All-American lineman Barrett Jones, as well as WBRC’s own Sheldon Haygood. They spoke about this upcoming college football season, now that the SEC schedule has been released. They spoke about how Alabama and Auburn will fare in this all-conference schedule, which teams got the toughest schedules, and who could be the sleepers for coming out of the SEC.
