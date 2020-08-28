Man shot in Adamsville, found in driver’s seat of car

By WBRC Staff | August 28, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 8:54 PM

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is being treated for life threatening injuries after Adamsville Police said he was shot Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 in the 1100 block of Dee Drive in the Gray’s Garden community.

Officers said they responded to a shots fired call and found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle just off the roadway suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

