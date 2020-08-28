Man shot in Adamsville, found in driver’s seat of car

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is being treated for life threatening injuries after Adamsville Police said he was shot Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1:45 in the 1100 block of Dee Drive in the Gray’s Garden community.
Officers said they responded to a shots fired call and found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle just off the roadway suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.
