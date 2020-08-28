Freedom Rider, Alabama native Bill Harbour dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freedom Rider and Civil Rights activist Bill Harbour has died.
Harbour, who was from Piedmont, said he became a Freedom Rider after the bus burning incident in Anniston. Harbour once told WBRC FOX6 News journalist Dixon Hayes that “Bull” Connor personally escorted him to the state line. But Harbour rejoined the Freedom Riders later and endured beatings and arrests.
Pete Conroy, who co-chaired the Freedom Riders National Memorial Committee with Harbour, said Harbour has lived in Atlanta since the Freedom Rides of 1961, when his family told him he shouldn’t return home for safety reasons.
Conroy also said Harbour was denied admission to Jacksonville State University in the 1960s. Years later he gave the school’s commencement address.
Harbour died in Atlanta Thursday following a lengthy illness.
His Freedom Rider story is included in this story: https://www.wbrc.com/story/23234254/anniston-freedom-riders-light/
