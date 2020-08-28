FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Today will be a good day to grab the umbrella and to download the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Laura has weakened significantly since yesterday and is now a tropical depression with winds around 30 mph. It is currently in Arkansas, but it is forecast to move to the east into Kentucky this afternoon. With plenty of tropical moisture in place today, rain will be likely throughout most of the day. First Alert AccuTrack is already showing a batch of rain moving through Central Alabama. Severe weather is unlikely this morning, but we could see some stronger storms by this afternoon and evening. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with an 80% chance for numerous showers and storms. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid-80s. It will be breezy today with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening. With plenty of humidity, it will feel like it is in the lower 90s today.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS TODAY: With daytime heating and some wind shear associated with Laura, strong and severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Best time to see an isolated severe storm could occur between noon and 10 p.m. Areas along and north of I-59/20 have the greatest potential for isolated severe storms. Main threats will be strong winds up to 40-60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall. Tropical systems can spin up tornadoes quickly, so we hope you stay alert throughout the day in case warnings are issued. We will be on your side through the app, on social media, and through TV if anything develops.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Our next big thing will be the continuation of unsettled weather. I think Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms in the afternoon hours for areas along and south of I-59/20. A disturbance could sweep through Central Alabama Sunday giving us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. We can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm on both days. Main threat will be strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Morning temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s with highs in the upper 80s. It will remain very muggy all weekend long with dew points in the mid-70s.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE NEXT WEEK: We will continue to see scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances around 60%. Temperatures are expected to be near average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. I see no sign of lower humidity levels over the next five to seven days. It will continue to feel hot and muggy as we enter the first week of September.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Laura is now a tropical depression and is expected to move into the Mid-Atlantic by this weekend. It will eventually move out into the northern Atlantic and completely out of the eastern United States by Monday. We are now monitoring two tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean. The two waves have a low chance of developing over the next three to five days. Our weather models do hint that they could develop into something by next week. It simply remains too early to determine if they will impact the United States in the next seven to ten days. The peak of the hurricane season occurs in mid September. The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will notify you of valuable information in case severe weather develops today.
Have a safe and relaxing weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.