FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible Friday afternoon

Laura has weakened significantly since yesterday and is now a tropical depression with winds around 30 mph. It is currently in Arkansas, but it is forecast to move to the east into Kentucky this afternoon. With plenty of tropical moisture in place today, rain will be likely throughout most of the day. First Alert AccuTrack is already showing a batch of rain moving through Central Alabama. Severe weather is unlikely this morning, but we could see some stronger storms by this afternoon and evening. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with an 80% chance for numerous showers and storms. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid-80s. It will be breezy today with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening. With plenty of humidity, it will feel like it is in the lower 90s today.