eLearning camp at Levite Jewish Community Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In less than two weeks Birmingham City Schools’ students will start school, but it will be online for the first nine weeks.
That might be challenging for some parents, especially those who work.
The Levite Jewish Community Center is offering an e-learning camp called “Camp J All Day.”
Students will bring their online classwork, but they’ll also have activities and breaks spaced throughout the day.
The cost is $795 but scholarships are available.
Students in grades K-6 are eligible to attend.
For more information and to register, visit BhamJCC.org.
