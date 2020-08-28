Bronze Valley Accelerator program giving local businesses a tailored boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small businesses in Alabama that are ready to innovate and grow have a window of opportunity to get some free, tailored, high-powered help.
The Bronze Valley Venture Fund, which focuses on businesses started by women, people of color and lgbtq entreprenuers, has started a new business accelerator.
Haley Medved Kendrick, the accelerator’s director, says Bronze Valley will partner with Gener8tor, a business accelerator that has helped businesses across the country.
“What all of the companies receive through the accelerator program” says Kendrick, “are really concierge, tailored support for whatever their goals are over that seven-week period, and connections to both mentors, potential investors, and potential clients or customers.”
While many of the companies that have benefited are tech-related, Kendrick says they don’t have to be, and the businesses can be in the planning stages to established businesses that are ready to grow.
Kendrick also explained why Bronze Valley focuses on companies whose founders may not have easy access to funding. “There’s a wealth of research... that when there’s more diverse perspectives on a team - and that’s all types of diversity - on a team, that those teams outperform their competitors, and that’s in revenue, clients, the return to investors, and so the opportunity to capitalize on our diversity in this community can be our competitive advantage.
Bronze Valley will choose five teams from applications submitted by September 11th.
Interested businesses can apply at bronzevalleyaccelerator.com
