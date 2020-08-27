25-year-old arrested for fatal drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa.
TPD Officers arrived at a scene near Greensboro Ave and James I Harrison Pkwy around 9:30 p.m. to find Dangelo Jackson shot and killed in the passenger seat of an SUV.
Witnesses reported that another vehicle pulled up beside the SUV and began firing shots inside. Two other people were also inside the SUV with Jackson at the time of the shooting. No word on additional injuries.
Alajuwon Winters was developed as a suspect and warrants for capital murder, attempted murder and reckless endangerment were issued for Winters the following day. Winters was taken into custody Thursday night and is being held without bond.
Officers believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument over a woman.
