Wastewater testing yields COVID-19 information in college dorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testing people directly is still the most common method, but experts are finding there are other ways to determine if there’s an outbreak of COVID-19.
The University of Arizona announced Thursday that it discovered a COVID-19 outbreak before anyone knew about it.
The university tested wastewater from residence halls - yes, wastewater, as in sewage.
“As gross as it sounds, you can look at sewage and look at the relative amount of virus, and look in a gross, literal and figurative way, to see whether or not there’s an increase,” said Dr. Michael Saag at UAB.
The wastewater virus ratio was high enough that they knew to test the residents of that dorm and found two positive students.
“It’s one of the strategies some campuses have deployed, we are not doing it at any of our campuses that I am aware of, but it is a strategy that could be used,” he said.
It’s just one of the creative ways to monitor virus spread in a volatile population like college students.
“What we’re seeing on campuses around the country, is reminding us of how very infectious this virus is,” noted Dr. Saag.
According to a University of Arizona professor, wastewater sampling can detect one positive case among 10,000 people.
