UAB football to wear decals on helmets in memory of players who passed away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB football players will wear decals on the back of their helmets in memory of two players who passed away this year.
UAB put flowers in Allen Merrick’s locker this week to remember him as the team preps for its season opener versus Central Arkansas September 3.
Merrick, a freshman linebacker at UAB, died two weeks ago after he was injured in an accidental shooting in his hometown of Gadsden. Merrick is the second player UAB has lost in three months.
Lee High School standout Jamari Smith passed away during the summer after he drowned in a lake near Auburn.
“We’re going to remember both of those players and hopefully their families know they’re part of our family and part of our family for now on. So just super sad and this is just to let them know we’re thinking about them,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
