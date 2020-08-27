UAB football is one week away from kickoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exactly one week from today, UAB will hit the field to kickoff the 2020 football season.
After not knowing how COVID-19 would impact their season, head coach Bill Clark says they’re officially in game week mode and the team is excited especially after receiving some good news.
UAB will open the season against Central Arkansas next Thursday, a game so important to both these teams, UAB is covering the cost of their hotel and COVID-19 testing while they’re staying in Birmingham.
“These guys want to play and that tells you what kind of team I think they have and their history. For us, we said let’s find a way to play and I’m glad we stepped up,” said Coach Clark.
UAB believes it’s already starting game week prep off on the right foot. The Blazers received news Thursday that they had another round zero positive test results for COVID-19.
“We tested again yesterday so it’s just going to be constant, but we’ve been blessed so far, and we have to keep it going,” said Clark.
Although Legion Field is painted and ready to go, some lockers will sit empty this year on gameday. UAB put flowers in the locker of Allen Merrick, a freshman linebacker who passed away two weeks ago after being fatally injured in an accidental shooting in his hometown of Gadsden. Merrick’s death is the second UAB has experienced in three months after losing another incoming freshman Jamari Smith.
“We hope their family knows that they’re part of our family and part of our family for now on so just super sad and really just know that we’re thinking about them "
UAB will be one of the first FBS teams in the nation to kickoff the season next week. The Blazers and Central Arkansas kickoff next Thursday at 7pm.
