Tuscaloosa police investigating homicide near Greensboro Ave.
By WBRC Staff | August 27, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:57 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night near Greensboro Avenue.

We’re told the passenger of a vehicle was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway near Greensboro Avenue. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There has not been any information released on any suspects or an arrest.

The victim has not been identified.

