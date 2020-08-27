Tuscaloosa police investigating homicide near Greensboro Ave.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night near Greensboro Avenue.
We’re told the passenger of a vehicle was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway near Greensboro Avenue. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There has not been any information released on any suspects or an arrest.
The victim has not been identified.
