Susan Moore Elementary opens for students after two week delay

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Susan Moore Elementary started school Thursday. The Blount County school originally planned to start two weeks ago, but a handful of teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
Susan Moore Principal Tammy McMinn said there were a lot of happy faces as class resumed. The school was geared up and ready to go two weeks ago, but at the last moment after the teachers who were positive and the exposure to others forced the decision to delay classes.
In a video, you could see students got a royal welcome on their return to class with music and confetti.
“The kids got out of the cars. Some of them had masks on and they drew smiles on for me to show they were smiling underneath. They are glad to be here and we are glad to have them here,” McMinn said.
The loss of the teachers who tested positive and those who were exposed would have meant the loss of a dozen teachers making it hard to open two weeks ago. Still Thursday, signs were up in the hallway welcoming students back to class. One of those students is Ethan Holloway. “It’s good. I’ve been home for two weeks. It’s been boring. So I’m glad to come back to school,” Holloway said.
The extra time gave the teachers more time to get ready and to prepare the school ensuring it was cleaned and the classrooms were socially distanced for the students.
“The teachers have done a great job of stripping the rooms bare of any kind of excess so we can space them out. So we can have more space. The children are wearing masks,” McMinn said.
Lunches are served in classrooms and not in a crowded cafeteria. McMinn believes the school is prepared if they have to shutdown again for any reason in the future.
Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green said he expects there may be another shutdown in the case of an outbreak or exposure events. All but one teacher is back on the job. The last one who tested positive should be back soon.
