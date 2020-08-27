State could soon release more COVID-19 case information in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more and more schools starting back in-person, how will the state handle releasing details on COVID-19 case numbers at schools?
We could find out soon about COVID-19 cases in public schools around the state. It is something many people have been asking state health leaders. The Alabama Department of Public Health is working closely with state education leaders to figure out the best way to release COVID-19 information in schools without violating privacy laws. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says states release the information in different ways.
“Some places are reporting individual schools and the number of cases. Some are doing them by school districts. Some are just doing school aged kids by county and so on,” Dr. Harris said.
Over the past few weeks since in-person learning started, we’ve reported on positive cases in local schools with students and teachers having to quarantine. With more schools starting to reopen, we could see the numbers rise.
“The line we’re trying to walk here is to make sure parents have the best information they can about cases and the schools where they’re kids go, but also we have to protect the privacy of a child or a teacher or administrator whose infected so they can’t be identified,” Harris said.
Schools are required to report all COVID-19 cases to the state health department. Dr. Harris says ADPH should have something pretty soon when it comes to making some of that information available to the public.
