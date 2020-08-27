‘Please do your part’: Carbon Hill coach gives passionate plea to fans

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not the kind of high school football season any coach imagined, but it’s what they’re dealing with now is trying to make work.
Carbon Hill head coach Chavis Williams posted a message on Facebook with the caption “Please Watch.” He wants fans to listen and understand everything that’s at stake.
“If you’re coming to the game, please hear me out on this. If you’re coming to the game, please do your part in following the guidelines the Governor has put in order,” the post from Wiliams says.
Williams posted the PSA on Facebook to alert fans to come ready to cheer for the Bulldogs, but be ready to do it safely.
Carbon Hill’s game against Cordova this week was bumped up to Thursday as we track bad weather across the radar. The school will honor seniors during the game, but the fanfare will be done with masks and with social distance measures.
The plea to fans comes as districts across the country navigate bringing football back safely without increasing COVID numbers and fan concerns about stadium COVID safety after the first week of games.
Coach Williams says to come and not follow rules may mean you don’t really care about the players.
“It would be selfish to get these young men’s careers cut short because we’re not doing our part - that’s whether you agree or not with the order,” said Coach Williams.
Pre-sale tickets went on sale at Cordova High School Wednesday. A limited number of tickets can be purchased at the gate Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.