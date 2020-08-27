The Pinson Valley H.S. Marching Chiefs perform through COVID-19

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) -The Pinson Valley High School Marching Chiefs are making Fridays even better when it comes to fans enjoying watching the Indians football team. The Marching Chiefs, under the direction of Keith Brandenburg, is navigating and playing its way through a pandemic with as much enthusiasm as it normally does.
“I am very proud of how this group has responded,” said Brandenburg. “They have done everything asked of them during a difficult time, it has been amazing to be a part of. Cannot say enough how proud I am of our band.”
The 115-member band performs at home games this season with a show called “The Revolution.” The Marching Chiefs are performing songs from Pink Floyd, Ozzy Osborne, Prince and Muse.
The Pinson Valley High School Marching Chiefs is this weeks WBRC Sideline Band of the Week. The band will be in the spotlight during Sideline Friday at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC.
