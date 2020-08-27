Parents raise questions about transparency, accreditation of state’s e-learning program

“We’ve heard of this issue recently however, there appears to be a misunderstanding. The ALSDE believes SchoolsPLP does business with a non-profit school district to provide a full virtual learning experience around the country. SchoolsPLP reported the non-profit school district they do business with that provides this virtual school is Cognia accredited with highly qualified instructors. This type of product/service is not what ALSDE has purchased from SchoolsPLP. The ALSDE/SchoolsPLP contract is more akin to what ALSDE has purchased in the past for students in grades 9-12 as part of the ACCESS program. (ACCESS offers a full program model with ACCESS teachers and a separate “franchise model” where schools utilize the curriculum only for delivery by its own teachers.) So, ALSDE did not contract with SchoolsPLP for a true “virtual school” which typically includes the vendor providing teachers, special education services, etc. Since ALSDE contracted for digital curriculum resources only, accreditation is not relevant. For example, textbook companies do not seek accreditation, which is reserved for institutions that provide full delivery of education.”