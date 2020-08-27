6 Off Script: Meet Josh Gauntt

This week on 6 Off Script we’re getting to know Josh Gauntt. Josh has earned a lot of respect around the station for being a sharp reporter with a smooth style.
He’s been at WBRC for eight years and has more than 13 years of professional journalism under his belt. Some may know Josh for his breaking news coverage, others for his in-depth investigative reporting, but what many don’t know is that he has a deep appreciation for fried chicken and classic R&B.
Catherine and Jonathan peel back the professional layers to reveal an all around cool guy who likes to see others smile and prefers to take it easy like Sunday morning.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
