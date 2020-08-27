Montgomery man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charles Salter, 38, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in federal prison for possession and receipt of child pornography.
District Judge Keith Watkins sentenced Salter to the maximum punishment within the sentencing guidelines for this offense during a hearing in Montgomery.
Salter possessed more than 3,000 images of child pornography on more than 20 devices. The evidence showed children between the ages of four and 12 in sexually explicit positions. More than half of the children in those pictures were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as known victims.
Court records indicate Salter also took more than 400 photos of young girls in public locations in and around Montgomery, without their knowledge.
Watkins called the pictures of local children “distressing” during Wednesday’s sentencing, stating he would shudder to think about something similar happening to his family members.
“I do consider these persons to be unknown victims,” Watkins stated.
The judge stressed to Salter that he was abusing the children in these photos every time he clicked on an image, stating those who were sexually assaulted are women and men who are becoming adults and attempting to live normal lives.
Salter appeared in court via video conference. While he showed little emotion during the hearing, he read a statement apologizing for the lifetime of pain he’s caused and what he’s put his mother through.
The government argued for a 10 year sentence, stating Salter took pictures of girls and went home to carry out his fantasies using sex toys that were made in the likeness of children.
“One of Salter’s dolls had its arms bound by a sock,” stated Russ Duraski, Assistant United States Attorney.
The defense argued for a downward variance in the sentence, stating Salter was not accused of physical contact with children in this case and was not found to have a pedophilic disorder in pre-sentence evaluations.
Two of the victims in this case are requesting restitution. Watkins ordered a $3,000 restitution, as requested by one victim. The second restitution request is in excess of $100,000, a ruling on this matter is forthcoming.
After serving 10 years in the BOP, Salter must register as a sex offender, serve five years of supervised release, and have no access to a computer with internet with the exception of approved job-related instances.
Salter was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation in 2018 during a national sting operation. He was charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene material in state court.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.