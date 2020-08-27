Jefferson County Health Officer supports extension of face covering order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s top doctor welcomes news that Governor Kay Ivey is extending the mandatory face covering order until October. Dr. Mark Wilson said the threat of the coronavirus is not going away any time soon.
Dr. Wilson remains an advocate of the face covering ordinance. He believes it’s necessary to help slow the spread of the infectious disease.
“I think that is important. We have been making some progress and we need to keep up the work on that,” Wilson said.
In Jefferson County, the number of confirmed cases has been steadily dropping, but in the last two days there has been a slight increase. The positivity rate was close to 5%, but the last two days it’s over 6%.
“We would like to see our total number of cases go down much more before we feel it’s safe and go back to normal in the community and that would include the face covering precautions,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the health department has checked on some restaurants not enforcing the order. He has heard about some private gatherings of people outside of schools and businesses. The health officer said he expects there may be a need for face coverings through at least the fall.
“Realistically, I don’t think COVID-19 is going away between now and October. We do have the flu season to be worried about,” Wilson said.
Wilson said compliance remains good and he does not see a need for tickets or arrests at this time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.