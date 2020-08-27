Hurricane Rita versus Hurricane Laura

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2005, Hurricane Rita took a similar path as Hurricane Laura but hopefully Laura won’t produce the same amount of tornadoes as Rita did. Twenty-one tornadoes touched down in west and northwest Alabama in 2005 and ten of those touched down in Tuscaloosa County.
The tornadoes were EF-0 and EF-1 scale. Two people were hurt in Buhl.
No two storms are alike and so far there have been very few tornadoes produced by Laura but that could change Friday.
We will have to monitor areas north of I-20/59 tomorrow afternoon and evening because there might be enough spin in the atmosphere to cause storms to rotate and potentially produce brief tornadoes.
I honestly think the best chance sets up in Tennessee but we will still monitor radar trends and sent out updates you can find on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Storms Friday will also be capable of producing damaging winds! The main difference in the track takes place two days after the storms make landfall and you can see Rita took a more northerly track and Laura will take a more easterly track.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.