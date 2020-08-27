Hoover City Schools adds extra resources for student mental health services

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City School district is adding more workers this year to make sure student’s mental health needs are addressed. The district has brought in a new counselor, specifically to help younger students.
“We are here to help from the first day of school to the last day of school,” Mental Health and Student Services Specialist for the district Kandace VanWanderham said. “We did bring in the position of therapeutic counselor, really because of COVID 19. We really wanted to make sure we had as many resources in place to address mental health issues or behavioral issues that our kids had when they returned.”
VanWanderham said it’s mainly for elementary students, because it could be harder for them to adjust to new school changes.
“Kids at a young age learn to recognize emotions based on facial expressions, and now we are in a situation where, even our kindergarten kids, we are all wearing masks and it’s very hard to identify those emotions,” VanWanderham said.
VanWanderham said there is a new referral form where anyone can recommend a student get checked on.
“A parent or a student can refer their student for services and it is for a variety of things, it might be depression or anxiety, it might be issues with drug and alcohol use,” VanWanderham said. “It is really about providing as many avenues as possible for those students and families to access services.”
Students can have their school counseling session online or in person.
The new referral form can be found on the district’s website or here.
